Milltown - Erik Prascak, of Milltown, passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2019. He was 30. Born in Sobrance, Slovakia, he came to the United States when he was 14, residing in Milltown.
Erik was a loving brother and son. He loved vacationing in Puerto Rico with his family. For a living, he was a construction worker; he worked for ADB Absolute Decks and Basements.
He had a passion for fitness and bodybuilding. In 2008, he won 5th place (Teenage Class B) in the NPC Bev Franics Atlantic States bodybuilding competition. Then, in 2009, he won 4th place (Teenage Class B) in the NPC Steve Stone NY Metropolitan Championships. Also in 2009, he won 1st place in the N.P.C. Mid-Atlantic teen fitness competition (17-19); he was also the overall winner of the 2009 Teenage Suburban Championships.
Surviving are his parents Milan and Jana Prascak of Milltown; his sister Nikki Prascak of Milltown; his maternal grandparents Pavol Bovan and Eva Bovanova of Slovakia; his aunt and uncles Maros and Angela Bovan of Stoneville, NY, Gabriel and Maria Prascak of Linden, NJ; and his girlfriend Tracey Ann Coyne of Milltown.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, N. Main Street, Milltown. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, North Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, Nov. 3rd, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019