Erika M. Mueller



Dayton - Erika M. (Frommwald) Mueller died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 80.



Born in Feldbergen, Germany she lived in North Brunswick before moving to the Dayton section of South Brunswick 14 years ago. She was head cook at New Brunswick High School for 38 years before retiring in 2006.



Mrs. Mueller was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. She was a member of the German American Club and the Aurora Singing Club, both in New Brunswick. She was a generous person to all and was especially proud of her family whom she loved very much.



She was predeceased by her husband John Mueller, Jr. died in 2006; and by her daughter Gertrude "Trudy" Bradford in 2003. Surviving are her son John Mueller of Monmouth Junction; six grandchildren - Chelsea Devine, Jordyn Mueller, Kimberly Mueller, Jonathan Bradford, Christopher Bradford and Caroline Bradford; and her dear friend Larry Mix of Monroe Township.



Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.









