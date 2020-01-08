|
Erika Omoletski
Woodbridge - Erika Omoletski 90, of Woodbridge, entered into eternal rest, December 24, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck at Cedar Brook. She was born in Philadelphia and resided in Menlo Park Terr. Section of Woodbridge since 1961.
She worked as a waitress at IHOP for 50 plus years.
Erika was predeceased by her husband Joseph Omoletski in 1989. She is survived by her children; James and his wife Sharon, of Woodbridge, John of Bend, OR, and Jerome and his wife Susan, of Oakley, CA, grandchildren Samantha, Jessica, Christopher, Sarah, Joseph, Josh, and Sharlotte, great grandchildren; Kira, Hunter, Ava, Ella, Justice, and Ryder and her sister, Marianne Kerekes of Edison.
A memorial service and visitation will be held on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Entombment of her cremains will be on Monday January 13, 2020 at 10:30 am in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020