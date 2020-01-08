Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Entombment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Woodbridge Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Omoletski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika Omoletski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erika Omoletski Obituary
Erika Omoletski

Woodbridge - Erika Omoletski 90, of Woodbridge, entered into eternal rest, December 24, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck at Cedar Brook. She was born in Philadelphia and resided in Menlo Park Terr. Section of Woodbridge since 1961.

She worked as a waitress at IHOP for 50 plus years.

Erika was predeceased by her husband Joseph Omoletski in 1989. She is survived by her children; James and his wife Sharon, of Woodbridge, John of Bend, OR, and Jerome and his wife Susan, of Oakley, CA, grandchildren Samantha, Jessica, Christopher, Sarah, Joseph, Josh, and Sharlotte, great grandchildren; Kira, Hunter, Ava, Ella, Justice, and Ryder and her sister, Marianne Kerekes of Edison.

A memorial service and visitation will be held on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Entombment of her cremains will be on Monday January 13, 2020 at 10:30 am in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.

FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erika's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -