Erin Joan Gallagher
Old Bridge - Erin Joan Gallagher passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was 41.Born in New Brunswick, she resided in Old Bridge.
Surviving are her parents, Donna (Monchek) Plagianos of Ocoee, FL; Albert Gallagher of Tennessee; son, Mason Gallagher; brother, Christopher and his wife, Elizabeth, of Parlin; sister, Tracey Belgio and her husband, Anthony, of Old Bridge; many aunts and uncles, and six nieces and nephews, Haley, Christopher, Samantha, Devin, Anthony and Nico.
Erin's greatest joy was being a mother to her son, Mason; she loved her family and those who knew her will always remember her beautiful smile, heart of gold and contagious laugh.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th. For information, please contact the family directly.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019