Ermelinda Garcia
Raritan - Ermelinda Garcia, 74, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Viewing 7 to 9pm, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and 10 to 11am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Religious prayers on Wednesday 10:30am at the funeral home followed by burial at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneral home.com
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020