Erminia Werner (nee: Lubicich) was born in Cepic, Italy on April 23, 1919 and died on November 11, 2020. She arrived in America on April 10, 1931 on the Vulcania, Cosulich Line, sailing from Treste, Italy to New York City. She arrived on the west side of Manhattan having not traveled through Ellis Island. After living with her family on Wycoff Street in Brooklyn she married John Leo Werner at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn on May 4, 1946 and moved to Kingsbridge Terrace, Bronx, NY where they lived for seven years.



The family then built a house at 3023 Englishtown Road, Jamesburg, NJ in June of 1952. She was a homemaker, raising a daughter Elaine and a son John Paul, until the death of her husband in March 1964. She then learned to drive and worked at Washington Forge in Englishtown for 2 years making flat wear. She then worked at Sunshine Biscuit Company in Old Bridge for 5 years in the weights and measures department, followed by 12 years at Walrich Plastics in Tennent for 12 years making webbing.



Her daughter Elaine died in April of 2012 and her son John Paul died in September of 2018. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Sandra Werner, her son-in law Richard Prestholdt, grandsons John Paul Jr., Erik Prestholdt and granddaughter Tara (Prestholdt) Reynolds.



Erminia lived just over 37,000 days. On her ~10,000 day she experienced DDay, on her ~18,000 day she watched man land on the moon, and on her ~30,000 day she felt the horror of 9/11. She lived and died through the greatest transformation of society ever to have taken place. It's a status held by few and should be respected by all.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18th, from 4-7 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 19th, at 9:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle, Old Bridge. Burial will be private.









