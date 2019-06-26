Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Manville - Ernest Bodor, 90, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his daughter's home. Born in Alpha, NJ, son of the late Louis and Ida (nee Body) Bodor, Sr., he spent most of his life in Manville.

Ernest nicknamed "Whitey", faithfully served his country with the United States Army Air Corps and spent some time in Okinawa, Japan while serving. For many years, Ernest was a steel worker at Savior & Glassier of Middlesex, NJ. He was proud to have been a volunteer fireman for Fire Company #2 in Manville. Some of his favorite pastimes included crabbing, rooting for the New York Yankees and the football New York Giants, and tending to his vegetable garden. Ernest was a communicant of Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church).

Besides his parents, Ernest was predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty-one years, Anne (nee Petrone) Bodor; and two siblings, Brother Louis Bodor, Jr. and Sister Blanche Corbett.

Ernest is survived by four loving children, daughters Carol and her husband Kenneth Winters of Georgia, Patricia and her husband Tony Durzo of Manville, and Michelle and her husband Peter DeLuca of Manville and son Dennis Sidorski and his wife Pat of Delaware; four cherished grandchildren, Dennis Sidorski, Jr., Randy Sidorski, Anthony Durzo, and Kari Shumaker. Ernest will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, June 28 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 29 from 9-10 a.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29 beginning 10 a.m. at the funeral home with prayers officiated by clergy. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on June 26, 2019
