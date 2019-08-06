|
|
Ernest Feist
Perth Amboy - Ernest Feist, 85, of Perth Amboy, passed peacefully at home on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Born in Staten Island, NY, on August 31, 1933, he has resided in Perth Amboy for most of his life.
He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy.
He retired in 1992, after 35 years as an engineer with PSE&G in New Brunswick.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gail P. Feist, who died in 2017, and his sister, Hilda Duncan.
Mr. Feist leaves behind, his son, Ernest W. Feist, and his wife Sylvie, of Monroe and his daughter, Kimberly LoBoi, and her husband Damon, of Monroe, his 2 grandchildren; Ernest W Feist, Jr. and Sean Pajak.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Entombment will follow in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019