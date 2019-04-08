|
Ernest "Hal" Harold Roberts
Somerset - Ernest "Hal" Harold Roberts, 88, passed away on Friday, April 05, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville, New Jersey.
Mr. Roberts was born November 14, 1930 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to the late William and Josephine (Ray) Roberts. He relocated to New Brunswick before settling in the Middlebush section of Franklin Township in 1960.
Hal honorably served in the US Marines during Korean Conflict, having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was an R and D technician for Union Carbide in Bound Brook, where he worked for 48 years. Hal was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Hillsborough. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Seniors Club, both in Franklin Township, and was proud to volunteer his time with the Boy Scouts. Hal was an avid gardener and woodworker.
Mr. Roberts was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, David and William Roberts and his sisters, Edith Dunham, Josephine DeLuca and Marjorie Compton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Roberts; his sons, Brian Roberts and his partner, Sumalee Kiattinant; Kevin Roberts and his partner, Cindy Good; and Glenn Roberts and his wife, Nancy; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9th from 2-4 P.M. and 7-9 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.
A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Hillsborough. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.
