Ernest Kovatch
Middlesex - Ernest Kovatch left the constraints of this earth on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Ashbrook Care and Rehabilitation Center in Scotch Plains. Prior to Ashbrook, he was a resident of Middlesex.
Ernest was born on October 6, 1937 in McAdoo, PA and relocated to Clifton, NJ. He found employment as the director of sales, at American Loose Leaf Company, where he met his beautiful wife Suzanne. They were wed March 1, 1969 at St. Clare's RC church, and enjoyed many happy years together until Suzanne's passing in 1992.
Ernie was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Margaret (Voccola) Kovatch, wife Suzanne (Hausler) Kovatch and a sister, Dr. Mary Patricia Nelson. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Shenuski, and her husband Michael, of Middlesex and Sheri Kovatch and her spouse Paul of Newark, DE; three brothers Lawrence, John and Edward Kovatch and seven grandchildren; Vincent, Tony, Jesse, Tara, Garrett, Jimmy and Emily as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ernie enjoyed self-effacing humor with an easygoing nature and lovable ability of never taking himself too seriously. An Elvis fan, his hobbies included spur of the moment trips to Atlantic City, squeezing through the bushes to enjoy a round of free golf, watching the same movies again and again (Caddyshack and the Blues Brothers come to mind) and having a drink of Canadian Club while scratching lottery tickets. However Ernie's true passion was his grandchildren. Pop-pop treasured each of them and delighted in the time he spent with them. While Ernie's humor, kindness, and love will surely be missed, his memory will live on in each of us who he has touched.
Due to COVID-19, arrangements are under the direction of Middlesex Funeral Home and a private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. Once the restrictions are lifted, a memorial celebration will be held honoring Ernie's Life. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020