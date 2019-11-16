|
Ernest L. Toth
Woodbridge - Ernest L. Toth, 88, of Woodbridge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at J.F.K. Hospital in Edison. Born in Fords, Ernest was a resident of Woodbridge for many years.
Ernest was the son of the late Andrew and Helen Toth. He is also predeceased by his wife, Roberta (Kovacs), in 2001; his sisters Helen Wagenhoffer, Olga P. Nagy and Barbara Morgan.
Surviving are his brothers Andrew and Dennis Toth of Fords. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ernest was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving his country from March 20, 1951 to March 15, 1955. He returned home to work at the old Perth Amboy Evening News and later worked at Al-Can Aluminum. He was a member of the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church in Woodbridge.
Ernie enjoyed his retirement (1994) very much, especially time spent with his many friends at Favorites.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ. A wake service will be held at 5:00 PM with Rev. Stefan Torok officiating. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the funeral Home. Interment will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019