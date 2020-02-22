|
|
Ernest Landante
Highland Park - Ernest Landante of Highland Park, loving husband, father of two children, and grandfather of four passed away at age 90 on February 20, 2020 at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Ernie was born November 26, 1929 in Bayonne to Dominick and Mary (Ciccarelli) Landante.
Married to Gloria Rizzo for 68 years, the couple lived and raised their children Mary and Ernest Jr. in Highland Park.
Enlisting in the U.S. Army at age 17, Ernie was stationed in Germany and received a World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal.
After his honorable discharge, Ernie repaired shoes and later drove trucks for Smith & Solomon and Burlington Mills. Along the way he learned masonry, a trade he genuinely enjoyed, and eventually became foreman of the masonry shop at McGuire Air Force Base in Wrightstown, NJ.
Ernie instilled in his children the value of education, proudly seeing both earn college degrees. He returned to school in his mid-50s to earn his high school diploma.
A lifelong baseball fan, Ernie rooted for the Brooklyn Dodgers, admired Jackie Robinson, and was a loyal fan of the New York Mets.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Morris; and son-in-law, Peter
Yachimovicz. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sister, Mary Esposito; daughter, Mary
Yachimovicz; son, Ernest Jr. and his wife Diane; and grandchildren, Raymond Franklin and Pamela Riveria and each of their spouses, and Dominick Landante and Vincent Landante; and other loving family members.
Viewing is Tuesday, February 25 from 4 to 7 PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave. in
Edison. Catholic funeral mass is Wednesday, February 26 at 10 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 502 Raritan Ave. in Highland Park and followed by burial at St. Peter's Cemetery, 500 Somerset St. in New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations in Ernie's name be sent to the Saint Peter's Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Saint Peter's Healthcare System, and the American Lung Foundation.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020