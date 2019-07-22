|
Ernest Lear
Piscataway - Ernest A. Lear Jr. 82, passed away peacefully in Piscataway, NJ on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years Rose Marie; daughters Susan and Nancy; sons Michael, Kenneth and Matthew; and many extended family members and friends.
Memorial Gathering for relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10:30am - 1:30pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ
Inurnment will immediately follow at Resurrection Burial Park Mausoleum 899 E Lincoln Ave Piscataway, NJ
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 22, 2019