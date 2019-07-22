Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Resurrection Burial Park Mausoleum
899 E Lincoln Ave
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Lear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Lear


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Lear Obituary
Ernest Lear

Piscataway - Ernest A. Lear Jr. 82, passed away peacefully in Piscataway, NJ on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years Rose Marie; daughters Susan and Nancy; sons Michael, Kenneth and Matthew; and many extended family members and friends.

Memorial Gathering for relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10:30am - 1:30pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ

Inurnment will immediately follow at Resurrection Burial Park Mausoleum 899 E Lincoln Ave Piscataway, NJ

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now