Services
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
View Map
Ernest "Pete" Sterling Obituary
Ernest "Pete" Sterling

Durham, NC - Ernest "Pete" Sterling transitioned this life April 27, in Durham, NC. A life long resident of Plainfield he was a landscaper, and a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his children Alexander and Azariah Sterling, siblings David, Vincent & Crystal Sterling, Uncle Herbert Sterling Aunts Anne & Doreen Sterling, Sylvia Seabon and Companion Rose Wright and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday 4 PM at Judkins Colonial Home in Plainfield. Visitation will be held Sunday 3 - 4PM at the funeral home. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 3, 2019
