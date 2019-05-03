|
Ernest "Pete" Sterling
Durham, NC - Ernest "Pete" Sterling transitioned this life April 27, in Durham, NC. A life long resident of Plainfield he was a landscaper, and a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his children Alexander and Azariah Sterling, siblings David, Vincent & Crystal Sterling, Uncle Herbert Sterling Aunts Anne & Doreen Sterling, Sylvia Seabon and Companion Rose Wright and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday 4 PM at Judkins Colonial Home in Plainfield. Visitation will be held Sunday 3 - 4PM at the funeral home. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 3, 2019