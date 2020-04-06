|
|
Ernest "Ernie" Weber
Manalapan - Ernest J. Weber, "Ernie", passed away peacefully at Wedgewood Gardens Rehab Center on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was 88 years old. Born June 28, 1931 in Carteret, NJ, he resided there until moving to Manalapan, NJ with his family in 1972. He was employed by Unical until his retirement. An avid lover of sports, Ernie played baseball most of his life. He instilled a strong value of family and tradition into his children and grandchildren. He was known for his sense of humor and fondness for Jazz music.
Predeceased by his parents Julius & Yolonda Weber. Ernie is survived by Theresa, wife of 62 years; daughter Nancy Bohnarcyzk & husband Steve; son Bruce Weber; daughter Jean Marie Layton & husband Bill: daughter Eileen Weber; son Wayne Weber; Grandchildren: Katie Melesurgo and husband Matt, Andrew Bohnarcyzk and fiance Alexa Scott, Bradley Bohnarcyzk, Emily, Ryan and Hanna Ng, Olivia and Liam Layton; great-grandaughter Quinn Melesurgo; sisters Yolanda Baschocky & Alice Panek; brother Julius Weber; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral arrangements are being handled by Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main St., Freehold. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millstone. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020