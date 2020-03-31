|
Ernestine M. Brown
New Brunswick - Ernestine M. (Nardone) Brown died Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in New Brunswick. She was 87.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Anthony and Margaret (Cicerale) Nardone, she was a lifelong city resident. She was a secretary at Bristol Myers Squibb in New Brunswick for over 40 years before her retirement.
Mrs. Brown was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. She was a member of the North Brunswick Italian American Club.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Charles R. Brown, Sr.; two daughters - Judith Burch and her husband John of New Brunswick and Beth Murray and her husband James of North Brunswick; her son Charles "Randy" Brown and his wife Lori of Holland, Pennsylvania; her sister Mary Babb and her husband Woody of Smithfield, Virginia; and three grandchildren Elizabeth, Katie and Randy.
Private funeral services were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with entombment in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later time to be announced. Contributions in memory of Ernestine Brown may be made to VNA Hospice, 23 Main Street, Suite D-1, Holmdel, NJ 07733.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020