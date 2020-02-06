|
|
Ernestine Natalicchio
Toms River - Ernestine Natalicchio, 87, of Toms River, passed away on February 5, 2020. Inseparable in life, inseparable in death, Ernie died 18 days after her husband Rocco, just minutes after the date of their 64th wedding anniversary.
Beautiful inside and out, Ernie followed what was clearly God's plan, becoming a devoted wife, a perfect mother, a proud grandmother, and an adoring great grandmother. With Rocco working two jobs, Ernie was undisputedly the unsung hero of her family, skillfully, lovingly, and selflessly raising six kids born within seven years of each other, never with two in diapers at the same time. When asked to name her favorite child, Ernie always responded, "My favorite child is the one who needs my love the most."
Ernie grew up in a Trenton neighborhood filled with her extended Italian family. She graduated from Incarnation High School where she developed a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and was subsequently granted good weather for events each time she placed her Blessed Mother statue on the windowsill. Ernie met Rocco at a dance and nearly 64 years later, Rocco still saw "the lovely Ernestine" as that same beautiful girl who initially attracted his attention. Together, they raised their children in East Brunswick and spent their golden years living in Toms River and traveling the world. Ernie was happiest by Rocco's side and when surrounded by her family. Ernie and Rocco maintained a model, loving marriage, with the exception of favorite football teams; to Rocco's dismay, Ernie was a Jets fan.
Positive, caring, patient, and sweet with a radiant smile, Ernie was loved by all. She was a doting and indulgent grandma, the loudest cheerleader at her kid's games, the perfect dance partner to Rocco, an eternal optimist when playing slot machines, a phenomenal cook with always enough to include her children's friends at the table, a lavish party and holiday planner, a savvy shopper who seemed instinctively drawn to a good sale, and an accomplished bowler and gardener in her prime.
Ernie was predeceased by her best-friend and husband Rocco, father Nazareno, mother Theresa, and sister Santa. Ernie's memory will be cherished by her children Theresa and husband William, Geriann and husband Rick, Angela and husband Mike, Rocco and wife Carri, Stefanie and husband Michael, and Paul and wife Patti, grandchildren Alexander, Steven, Ricky and fiance Jules, Cassidy, Mike, Jessica and husband Albert, Rocco and wife Erica, Cortney, Alexa, Jennie, and Nathan, and great-grandchildren Maddie and Lily. Forever in our hearts.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church 130 St. Maximilian Lane Toms River, NJ 08757. Burial will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery 350 Provinceline Road Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020