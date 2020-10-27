1/1
Ernie Chalfant
Ernie Chalfant

Carteret - Ernie Chalfant, 64 of Carteret passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.

Born in Pennsylvania, Ernie was a resident of Carteret for 35 years and was currently employed as a truck driver with FedEx Freight and enjoyed landscaping as well as caring for his dogs, namely Boxers.

Ernie was predeceased by his brother, Scott Chalfant. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Kathryn (Zywiec) Chalfant; children, Robert Chalfant (Candice Medvetz) and Meghan Shaughnessy and her husband John; grandchildren, Madison, Kaelynn, Harper, Hudson and Hayes; siblings, Debbie Chalfant, Richard Chalfant, Donnie Chalfant and his wife Cheryl, Cindy Chalfant along with two sisters in law, Patricia Zywiec and her husband Vincent and Maureen Kiszka.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ernie may be made to New Life Boxer Rescue, newlifeboxerrescue@yahoo.com or Eleventh Hour Rescue, www.ehrdogs.org

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
