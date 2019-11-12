|
|
Ernst H. Weber
Green Brook - Ernst H. Weber, 92, of Green Brook, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Care One at the Highlands Nursing Home in Edison with his loving family by his side.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, November 14, from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave. in Dunellen. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15, at Somerset Hills Memorial Park Chapel in Basking Ridge, with entombment to follow. A full obituary can be found at www.Sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019