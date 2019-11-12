Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resources
1927 - 2019
Ernst H. Weber Obituary
Ernst H. Weber

Green Brook - Ernst H. Weber, 92, of Green Brook, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Care One at the Highlands Nursing Home in Edison with his loving family by his side.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday, November 14, from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave. in Dunellen. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15, at Somerset Hills Memorial Park Chapel in Basking Ridge, with entombment to follow. A full obituary can be found at www.Sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
