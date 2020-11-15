Esther Kuzma
Highlands - On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Esther Kuzma, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and neighbor passed away at the age of 89. Esther was born on May 18, 1931 in Woodbridge, NJ, to Stephen and Esther Gyenes, as the youngest daughter of seven children.
Esther raised her daughter, Christine and son, Stephen in a home right next door to where she grew up. Her closest neighbors remained her sister and brother, all living and raising their families near the small grocery that her father had owned. Home and family were always top of mind and close to heart for Esther.
Esther's youthful attitude belied her age as she remained independent and active until shortly before her passing. She loved to talk with her neighbors, cook for her family, and keep a neat and tidy home at her Highlands, NJ residence. Esther was always on the lookout for those in need. Whether it was sharing leftovers or passing along a consignment shop gem, her generosity was deep and well known.
Esther also found enormous joy from being an important part of the lives of her four grandchildren. She would often joke that people couldn't believe she was a grandmother at the age of 44. She always looked forward to babysitting even as those babies grew older and she became a great grandmother. Variously known as Esther, Mom, Gram, Grandma or LaLa she always had a way of putting you at ease and making you feel welcome and loved, regardless of if you had known her for years or just met her at the meat counter in the A&P.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Stephen, Joseph, George, Frank and William. Esther is survived by her sister Margie of Woodbridge, daughter Christine of Fair Haven, NJ, and son Stephen of Boston, MA, along with 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org
) or the Monmouth County SCPA (monmouthcountyspca.org
) in Esther's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.