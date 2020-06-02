Esther M. Abell



Esther M. Abell, 96, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center.



Esther was born in Brooklyn, NY, lived in Edison, NJ for 8 years, and Dayton, NJ for 22 years before moving to the Elms of Cranbury 3 years ago. She had been a member of the Golden Age Club at the South Brunswick Senior Center and had been a volunteer in the Kitchen for many years.



Predeceased by her parents Peter and Tobina (Knudsen) Backlund; husband Edward J. Abell Sr.; son Edward J. Abell Jr.; she is survived by her daughters Cecelia Harvey and husband Donald, Nancy Weir, Sharon Tiernan her husband John, Cheryl Latoni her husband Steven, her sons Robert, Charles and his wife Regina, Raymond and his wife Ibette; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, 3330 Route 27, Kendall Park, NJ 08824.



Services are private and under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store