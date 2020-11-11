Ethel Banyackski
Keasbey - Ethel (Sipos) Banyacski, 97, of Edison, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Edison. Mrs. Banyacski was born February 12, 1923 in Keasbey to the late Julius and Sophia Sipos and had lived in Keasbey for over sixty years.
Ethel was a US Army Air Corp (WACS) Veteran of WW II.
She was employed by the U.S. Post Office in both Fords and Perth Amboy for many years before retiring in 1989.
Mrs. Banyacski was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Hopelawn and a member of the church's Ladies Circle. She was an active worker in the Church Missionary efforts involving Ghana, Nigeria and American Indian missions. She was also a member of the Keasbey Protection Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary in the 1950's and 60's.
She was preceded in death by an infant son Frank, her husband of sixty-two years, Frank, her brother Steven Sipos, and sisters Helen Kovac and Anne Creevey.
She is survived by her sister: Betty Panfil, her son Tom Banyacski, her grandchildren Tom Jr. and Danielle and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Friday 10:00 am at the Calvary Cemetery on Florida Grove Rd. in Hopelawn. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ Missionary Fund. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Mitruska Funeral Home , 531 New Brunswick Ave. in Fords. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com
.