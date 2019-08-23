|
|
Ethel H. Murphy
Toms River - Ethel H. Murphy, 81 years old of Toms River, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John Edward Murphy, her children Robert of Toms River, James and his girlfriend Susan of Toms River and Kathleen Hancheck and her husband Tom of Jackson, NJ, grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth, Victoria and Brooke.
Preceded in death by her parents John and Susie Kankula, sisters, Priscilla, Wilma and Julia.
Surviving siblings, Margaret, Susan, Esther, Barbara, and Andrew.
Ethel, former resident of Old Bridge, NJ, enjoyed going to the mall with her sisters, trips to Atlantic City, going to plays, cooking for family, and watching her favorite team, the New York Mets. Her hobbies were spending time with her family and grandchildren, sewing, doing crafts and puzzles.
The family would like to thank Community Hospital, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital and Holiday Care Center for their devoted care.
A private family gathering will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to any cancer research center.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019