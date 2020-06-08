Ethel Julia (Toth) Mroczko
South River - Ethel Julia (Toth) Mroczko passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at The Elms of Cranbury. She was 93 years old.
Born in East Brunswick, she resided there before relocating to South River in 1947.
She was a crossing guard for many years in South River and also worked for the East Brunswick School system in the cafeteria.
Ethel was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Church, South River. She loved music and sang in the Corpus Christi Choir for many years. She was also a member of the Imperial Music Center.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, in 1970; her brother, John Toth in 2001, and her sister, Margaret Wentzel in 2006.
Surviving are her five children, Sharon R. DeLuca and her husband, Robert, of Hamilton, Barbara H. Varga and her husband, William, of Port St. Lucia, FL, Debbie A. Drugos and her husband, Robert, of South River, Lori A. Massoni and her husband, Joseph, of Monroe Township, and Henry S. Mroczko and his wife, Alyson, of Madison; sister, Lillian Parker of Whiting; twelve grandchildren, Jackie and her husband, Lon, Leeanne and her husband, Scott, Jill, Kelly, Lori and her husband, Matt, Steven and his wife, Stephanie, Heather, Jessica, Joey, Jackie, Alex and Colin, and eight great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Rosland, NJ 07068 (www.alznj.org)
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.