Ethel Kazsuk
Perth Amboy - Ethel Kazsuk, 76 of Perth Amboy passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Venetian Care and Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy.
Born in Gyor, Hungary, Ethel emigrated to the United States in 1957 and was a resident of Perth Amboy for over 50 years. She enjoyed her many trips to Atlantic City as well as the Poconos where she adored feeding the many deer on her property. Ethel cherished her grandchildren and was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Ethel was predeceased by her husband in 2003, Frank Kazsuk along with four siblings, Laszlo, Nandor and Eugene Mangyik and Judith Lengyel. Surviving are her children, Martha DeSanto and her husband Michael, Marian Kazsuk and her wife Marcia Newcomb; grandchildren, Candace and Tom Schiadaresis and Michael Frank DeSanto. Also surviving are two sisters, Maria Nowak and Elizabeth Walko along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by entombment at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge. Friends and relatives are invited to gather at the funeral home beginning at 9am.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020