Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Kazsuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Kazsuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Kazsuk Obituary
Ethel Kazsuk

Perth Amboy - Ethel Kazsuk, 76 of Perth Amboy passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Venetian Care and Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy.

Born in Gyor, Hungary, Ethel emigrated to the United States in 1957 and was a resident of Perth Amboy for over 50 years. She enjoyed her many trips to Atlantic City as well as the Poconos where she adored feeding the many deer on her property. Ethel cherished her grandchildren and was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Ethel was predeceased by her husband in 2003, Frank Kazsuk along with four siblings, Laszlo, Nandor and Eugene Mangyik and Judith Lengyel. Surviving are her children, Martha DeSanto and her husband Michael, Marian Kazsuk and her wife Marcia Newcomb; grandchildren, Candace and Tom Schiadaresis and Michael Frank DeSanto. Also surviving are two sisters, Maria Nowak and Elizabeth Walko along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 10am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by entombment at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge. Friends and relatives are invited to gather at the funeral home beginning at 9am.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -