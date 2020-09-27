Ethel Koonce



Edison - Ethel Koonce, 82, passed away on September 24, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Brooklyn, New York she lived in Colonia. Ethel was a licensed practical nurse at JFK Medical Center in Edison for many years before her retirement.



Ethel is survived by her daughter, Faye Koonce; son, Martin Koonce; sisters, Deborah, Lorraine, and Jeanette Jackson; brothers, James, Nathaniel, Ronald and Lawrence Jackson; and her goddaughter Caroline Davis Jackson.



Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth.



Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.









