Ethel Lorraine Mayden
Monroe Township - Ethel Lorraine Mayden, known to family and friends as Lorraine, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Cranbury Center in Monroe Township, New Jersey. She was 99. Born in Newark, she grew up in North Brunswick and graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1940. She lived in many states as the wife of USAF Major Harold "Hal" D. Mayden and returned to New Jersey following his death in 1955. She worked as an administrative assistant at Educational Testing Service and Princeton Theological Seminary, then moved to Delaware where she was employed by the State of Delaware before retiring in 1987. Upon her return to New Jersey she served for several years on her high school's reunion committee. She resided in South Brunswick Township for over 25 years before moving to Monroe Township in 2016. Lorraine is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Sadie (Hutchinson) Preite; and her three sisters - Deannie Preite, Mildred Preite and Marie Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Hollenbach Keller and her husband Harold "Bud" Keller of Monroe Township; her son, Hal D. Mayden and his wife Sharon of Denver, Colorado; three grandchildren, Kristin Hollenbach, H. Brett Mayden and Ryan Mayden, and six great-grandchildren — Aisha Ciss, Fatou Ciss, Ali, Kenzi and Kori Mayden, and Maisie Mayden, as well as several nieces and nephews. Private burial in Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick, was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020