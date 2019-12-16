|
|
Ethel Louise McLellan
Erie - Ethel Louise McLellan, 90, of Erie (formally of East Brunswick, NJ), passed on Dec. 11, 2019.
Ethel was born January 12, 1929, in McKeesport, PA. She was the daughter of the late Einar and Pearl (Brakeall) Steelnack.
Ethel earned her bachelor's degree in education from Slippery Rock University and taught elementary school in New Kennsington, PA. She married the late James D. McLellan and left teaching to raise their family.
Ethel was dedicated to her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and godmother. She was a caring and giving person that enriched the lives of everyone she met.
As well as all the activities of her family that she supported, she was also actively involved in the Federation of Woman's Clubs, an avid gardener, bargain shopper, collector, and supporter of her church.
Along with her parents and former husband, Ethel is preceded in death by her siblings, Einar Steelnack, William Steelnack, Margorie Trimble, and Robert Steelnack.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James McLellan, Beth (McLellan) Ruland (Duane), Thomas McLellan (Sandra); Her Grandchildren, Amanda McLellan, Shea McLellan, Meghan Ruland, and Owen McLellan; Her Great Grandchildren, Owen Pounds, Parker McLellan, Ashton Pounds, Jameson Pounds, and Nieko McLellan.
Inurnment at Mount Vernon Cemetery in McKeesport, PA.
Arrangements by Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. www.HuffFuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019