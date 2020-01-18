|
Ethel M. Salamone
New Brunswick - Ethel M. (Fasch) Salamone, age 89, beloved church member, dedicated community soup kitchen volunteer, theological seminary library volunteer, teacher, cook and baker extraordinaire – passed into the nearer presence of God on January 13, 2020.
Born and raised in New Brunswick NJ, Ethel earned a B.A. from Hope College (Holland, Michigan). Professionally, Ethel was an educator who taught English and German at the secondary-school level. After meeting and marrying the love of her life, Carl J. Salamone, the two of them enjoyed spending time with Carl's family and traveling the world. Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Carl J. Salamone, who died in 2004.
Ethel never stopped caring for the less-fortunate in her community, as evidenced by her faithful service in preparing and serving meals at Elijah's Promise, a New Brunswick, NJ based community kitchen. Ethel was also active in the church congregations she attended and prepared many meals for church functions. She was a member of the First Reformed Church, New Brunswick. A dedicated woman-of-faith, learner, reader, and lover of classical music, Ethel spent her senior years in community and church service, and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday at the First Reformed Church, Nielson Street, New Brunswick. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery, North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Reformed Church, 9 Bayard Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020