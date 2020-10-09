1/1
Ethel Melnykevich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Melnykevich

Woodbridge - Ethel Melnykevich, 93 of Woodbridge passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a short illness at Venetian Care and Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy.

Born in New Brunswick, Ethel resided in Woodbridge for most of her life and enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City, going to Bingo as well as gardening at her home.

Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Melnykevich along with her parents, Mary and Joseph Toth and siblings, John Toth, Mary Pastor, Helen Toth, Julia Butkovsky and Magdeline Muller. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a good friend.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10am funeral liturgy at Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, Florida Grove Road, Hopelawn.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at the funeral home. Parastas will begin at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ethel may be made to Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption, 684 Alta Vista Place, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved