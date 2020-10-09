Ethel Melnykevich
Woodbridge - Ethel Melnykevich, 93 of Woodbridge passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a short illness at Venetian Care and Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy.
Born in New Brunswick, Ethel resided in Woodbridge for most of her life and enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City, going to Bingo as well as gardening at her home.
Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Melnykevich along with her parents, Mary and Joseph Toth and siblings, John Toth, Mary Pastor, Helen Toth, Julia Butkovsky and Magdeline Muller. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a good friend.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10am funeral liturgy at Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, Florida Grove Road, Hopelawn.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at the funeral home. Parastas will begin at 6pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ethel may be made to Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption, 684 Alta Vista Place, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.
