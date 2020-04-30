|
|
Ethel Rimmer
Somerset - Ethel Rimmer, 89, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her residence at Stein Assisted Living in Somerset, NJ. Born in New York, NY, lived for a while in New Brunswick, Somerset, Old Bridge and Highland Park before returning to Somerset.
Ethel did volunteer work at Fordham Hospital in the Bronx. While living in Highland Park, she worked in the local school system. She worked a s Medical Receptionist for George J. Milka, MD for sixteen years before retiring in 2005.
Ethel was a member of Highland Park Conservative Temple-Congregation Anshe Emeth, their Sisterhood and a life member of Hadassah. She belong to AARP. In 2005, the Jewish Federations', Eshe Chagil-Woman of Valor Award was given to Ethel.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was predeceased by her parents Marcus and Rachel (Eliezerov) Beyman, her brother Bernard Beyman and her sister Janet Green. Ethel is survved by her loving husband, Joseph M. Rimmer, her beloved daughters Lisa and her husband Michael Roe and Debra Rimmer and her husband Randy, her cherished grand daughters Maddie and Katie, her nieces, nephews and numerous beloved cousins.
A Funeral Service was held privately for the family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ. Interment was at Washington Cemetery, (Deans) South Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020