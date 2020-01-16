Services
Ethel Yanoso Obituary
Ethel Yanoso

Perth Amboy - Ethel Yanoso passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was 89 years old.

Born in Fords, she has resided in Perth Amboy for most of her life.

Mrs. Yanoso was employed as a sales clerk with Two Guys Department Store and Bradlee's Department Store, both in Hopelawn, for 30 years before her retirement in 1982.

She was a longtime member of Saint John's Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy, where she belonged to the choir, bowling team and volunteered for the baking team, making cakes and pierogis at the church. She also belonged to the Woodbridge Seniors Club.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Yanoso, in 2002; son, John Peter "Jack" Yanoso, in 2008; sisters, Margaret Pribish and Anna Maskall; and brothers, John and Nicholas Mucisko.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis Yanoso and his wife, Ellen, of Sparta and Robert Yanoso and his wife, Christine, of Raritan; grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Laura, John, Michael, Christopher, Paul and Brian; and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John's Orthodox Church, Perth Amboy. Entombment will be in Saint John's Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Parastas services at 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint John's Memorial Fund, 145 Broad Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 in Mrs. Yanoso's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
