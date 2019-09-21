|
Eugene DiLorenzo
Kendall Park - Eugene DiLorenzo, 87, of Kendall Park died peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital of New Brunswick.
Eugene was born in Bayonne, NJ on September 24,1931 and lived in South Brunswick Township for the last 45 years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of The American Legion. Eugene was also a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church.
He attended Seton Hall University and worked for many years as a manager in Computer Operations for RCA in Sommerville. In his retirement, Eugene enjoyed traveling, spending time with his wife and family, walking and doing projects around his home.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Trupia) DiLorenzo, two sons and a daughter in law, Lou DiLorenzo and his wife Charisse Meloto, Frank DiLorenzo, two daughters and a son in law, Rosanne Berger, Gena and Anthony Pascarelli, one sister Dolores Beesley, and four grandchildren, Kyle and Allyson Berger and Annabella and Gianna Pascarelli.
Calling hours will be Monday September 23, 2019 from 4-8 PM at MJ Murphy Funeral Home 616 Ridge Road Monmouth Junction.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday September 24, 2019 10 AM at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church 45 Henderson Road Kendall Park.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019