Eugene G. Harrity, Jr.
Middlesex - Eugene G. Harrity, Sr. 89, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the All American Assisted Living in Hillsborough.
Born and raised in Wilkes - Barra, PA, Eugene served our country during the Korean War with the United States Army. After his honorable discharge in 1951, he relocated to Newark before settling to Middlesex Borough 58 years ago.
A devoted catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin, Eugene was also a member of the Middlesex VFW. He enjoyed Irish History, reading and football.
Predeceased by his wife who died in 2010, Margaret; daughter in law, Lisa Harrity and three siblings, Billy, John and Dorothy; surviving are his three sons, John Harrity and wife Elizabeth, Eugene Harrity, Jr. and wife Karen and Kevin Harrity and brother, Donald Harrity.
He will also be missed by his five grandchildren, Eric, Lisa, Melody, Shawn and Alexandra; and two great grandchildren, Lucas and Briana as well as his extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 8:30AM at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex NJ 08846 followed by a funeral mass at 9:30AM in Our Lady of Mount Virgin.
Burial will follow in Resurrection Burial Park.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Sunday from 2-5PM.
To send condolences, please see www.middlesexfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on June 8, 2019