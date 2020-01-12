|
|
Eugene J. Zelkovsky
Bridgewater - 95, died January 10, 2020. Eugene was born in New York, New York and formerly of Brooklyn and Linden before moving to Bridgewater in 1966. He was employed as a shipping worker for the Pennsylvania Railroad for over 20 years, retiring in 1991. After his retirement, Eugene then worked as a maintenance man at the Bridgewater Raritan West School. Eugene was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II serving as seaman 1st class. Eugene was a communicant of Holy Trinity RC Church in Bridgewater. In his spare time, he was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and coaching Bridgewater Baseball for his sons team. Eugene will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years Alice Mendrick Zelkovsky, three sons, Daniel and wife Debbie, Edward, and Thomas and wife Pam, daughter Barbara Spottswood and husband Steven, five grandchildren Edward, Christine, Michael, Brian, and Kaycee, and one great grand daughter Nicole.
Prayers will be 9am Wednesday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville followed by a 10am mass at Holy Trinity RC Church, Bridgewater. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Visitation will be 2-4pm and 7-9pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to the Bradley Garden Rescue Squad, 106 Linden Street, Bridgewater, NJ, 08807. To send condolences to the family, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020