Eugene Joseph Deluccia
Kingston, TN - Eugene Joseph Deluccia, 62, of Kingston, TN passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Memphis. He was born on December 26, 1956 in Plainfield, NJ. He was raised in North Plainfield, NJ and was part of the graduating class of 1975. Eugene was an avid race fan and raced short track cars in Flemington. He worked at Rt 22 Hardware/ Frank Deluccia Inc. and later went on to own Deluccia Scaffold Erectors supplying camera towers to CBS Sports and the PGA tour.
He is predeceased by his father Eugene William Deluccia. He is survived by his mother Marie Ferrara of North Plainfield, NJ, daughters Megan Deluccia Chisholm of Richmond, VA & Tara Deluccia of Australia, sisters Annette Buechel & husband Tom of The Villages, FL, Jeanne Irving & husband David of Kingston, TN, Michele Wrublevski & husband Frank of So. Plainfield, NJ, Tina Romero & husband Efrain of Branchburg, NJ, Step-mother Jacqueline Deluccia of Middlesex, NJ and extended family and friends. Funeral services were private.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 10, 2019