Eugene Kolakowski
Carteret - Eugene Kolakowski, 69 of Carteret passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison with his loving family by his side.
Born in Perth Amboy, Gene was a longtime resident of Carteret, graduate of St. Joseph High School and later served in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Seton Hall University and was very active within the Carteret Little League and girls softball.
Gene was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Josephine Kolakowski; brothers, William and Raymond. Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Ellsworth) Kolakowski; children, Lauren Kraus and her husband Steven, Jeff Kolakowski and his wife Erin; three grandchildren, Erin, Sadie and Autumn as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019