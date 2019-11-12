|
Eugene Mangyik
Sewaren - Eugene Mangyik 61, of Sewaren, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts and lived in Carteret before moving to Sewaren. He was the Owner of Stars Liquors in West Carteret.
Eugene is predeceased by his parents, Nandor and Ethel (Szarvas) Mangyik; his sister, Judy Lengyel; and two brothers, Laszlo and Nandor Mangyik. He is survived by his fiancée , Karen Carter; sisters, Ethel Kazsuk, Maria Nowak and Liz Walko; and several nieces and nephews.
The Viewing will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Private Cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019