Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Mangyik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Mangyik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Mangyik Obituary
Eugene Mangyik

Sewaren - Eugene Mangyik 61, of Sewaren, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts and lived in Carteret before moving to Sewaren. He was the Owner of Stars Liquors in West Carteret.

Eugene is predeceased by his parents, Nandor and Ethel (Szarvas) Mangyik; his sister, Judy Lengyel; and two brothers, Laszlo and Nandor Mangyik. He is survived by his fiancée , Karen Carter; sisters, Ethel Kazsuk, Maria Nowak and Liz Walko; and several nieces and nephews.

The Viewing will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Private Cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -