Eugene R. Rzewuski
Edison - Eugene R. Rzewuski, 59, of Edison, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck Nursing and Rehab Center, Edison. Born in Bayonne, Eugene was a resident of Edison for 40 years. He was the owner of a local fence business. Eugene enjoyed traveling with family and friends and listening to music.
Eugene is survived by his children, Keith Rzewuski and his wife Susan, and Kristin Colbert and her husband Chris; his parents, Henry and Joan Rzewuski; brothers, Richard, Michael and Robert Rzewuski; his grandchildren, Koral, Kyle and Cooper; many nieces and nephews; along with his devoted friend, Pat.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12-2PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Eugene was privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eugene's memory can be made to nationalhospicefoundation.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019