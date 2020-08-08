Eugene Romanyszyn



Eugene Romanyszyn (Romawyczyn) Passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at RWJUH-SBMC Somerset Campus after battling amyloidosis. Amyli-what Exactly, but it's not covid. Eugene was born January 31, 1951 at Bellevue Hospital in NYC, the first of his parent's Stefan and Anna's children born in the United States. Eugene grew up in Franklin Township with two older brothers, Serge and Jerry and his younger sister Maria. He graduated from High School in 1968 as a tuba player in the band and a member of the wrestling team. Eugene leaves a loving family. His children Pete, Jessica, Mathew and Stefan who he had with his HS sweetheart Pat (Sokoloski). It can be argued that with their births came the advent of the bad dad joke, as he was full of them. He also leaves six grandchildren, five thanks to Jessica and his son-in-law, Ray. R.J, Jason, Vanessa, Jackson, and Ryan, and Pete added Sabryna when he married Suzanne. Although Eugene and Pat ultimately divorced they remained good friends through life. Eugene also leaves behind Stacey, his loving companion of many years. Eugene was perfectly imperfect, which is to say he was human. He did his absolute best and we were always in his heart. His death leaves an empty hole in everyone that knew him to be filled with fun and funny memories. He was an avid baseball fan who preferred the Yankees over the Mets as anyone would, and a die-hard Jets fan. He did get to see the Yankees win on the night before his death; but it's a shame that as a Jets fan, he only saw them win once or twice a year. Eugene always loved music and many memories can be evoked scrolling through the radio and listening to some of his favorite songs. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in the future when we can all see each other's faces, shake hands and hug, the way he would have wanted it.









