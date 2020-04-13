Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Eugene William "Bill" Keenan

South Plainfield - Eugene William "Bill" Keenan, 80, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the

Woodlands Nursing Home in Plainfield.

Born and raised in Newark, Bill was an Iron Worker for Local 11 in Newark for many years. He and his wife Kathy settled to South Plainfield in 1968. A communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and countless hours at the Manasquan Inlet.

He will be remembered as a man with a kind heart, amazing spirit and master of "one liners".

Predeceased by his siblings Patricia, Catherine, Margaret and Mary; surviving are his wife of 55 years, Kathleen (Nagy) Keenan of South Plainfield; three children, Lorraine "Lori" Keenan also of South Plainfield, William C. Keenan (Karen) of Pottstown, PA and Robert Keenan(Georgene) of Howell and brother, John "Jack" (Nancy) Keenan.

He will also be missed by his adored seven grandchildren, Michael, Dominic, Madison, Caitlyn, Liam, Sean and Riley.

Funeral services are private are under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals. A memorial service will be held at later date.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
