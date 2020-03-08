|
Eugene "Gene" Wohanka
Murrells Inlet, SC - Eugene "Gene" Wohanka, 81, recently of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed peacefully, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.
Born in East Brunswick, and formerly of Edison for 35 years, he recently moved to Murrells Inlet, SC, just 4 months ago.
He retired in 2005, after over 25 years as a carpenter for the Rutgers University Piscataway Campus.
He was a member and past president of the Polish National Home in South Plainfield.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 38 years, Janis (nee: Eckel) Wohanka, his 3 children; Kimberly and her husband Rob Malerba of Franlklin Park, Karen Fitzsimmons (& Ernie Mas) of Forked River, NJ, and Kristen Green and her husband Michael, of Sandyston, his 2 beloved grandchildren; Trevor and Kyla Fitzsimmons, his nephew John Krajceck, Jr. of Utah, his sister-in-law Pat Wohanka of Coconut Creek FL, and his faithful puppy "Harmony".
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm, at the Flynn and Son /Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave. Metuchen, NJ 08840.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. from the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, followed with an interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St.Jude.org
For directions or to send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020