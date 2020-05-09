|
|
Eugenia DiGiovanni
Heaven ushered in another wonderful soul as Eugenia DiGiovanni, 75, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 5, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, NJ Eugenia was raised in Franklin Twp, NJ and was a graduate of Franklin High School. She lived most of her life in Middlesex, NJ where she and her loving husband of 50 years, Anthony raised their two daughters, Donna and Carmella. She worked as a nanny for many years. Eugenia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, Sunday drives in the car, and visits from her grand dogs, Millie and Earl. She had a huge heart and lived her life as a devout Catholic and a great ambassador of faith. She attended church routinely and was parishoner of St. Mary of Czestochowa in Bound Brook, NJ.
Eugenia was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary (Tafoli) Pillon, her three brothers, Dante, Louis and Attilio Pillon; and 2 sister in laws, Josephine and Erminia Pillon.
She is survived by her husband Anthony of Hamilton Twp, NJ; her daughters Carmella (Joseph) Harkay of Edison, NJ; and Donna (Robert) Morris of Burlington, NJ; granddaughter, Alyssa Harkay; her brother Anthony Pillon; sister in laws Martha and Dorothy Pillon; several nieces, nephews, and close friends.Due to the Covid19 virus, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook, NJ. Memorial donations in Eugenia's honor may be made to Parkinson Alliance, PO Box 308, Kingston, NJ 08528.
Published in Courier News from May 9 to May 10, 2020