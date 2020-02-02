|
Eugenia Finch
Hillsborough - Eugenia Finch, 95, a long-time resident of Hillsborough Township, passed away peacefully on January 31st, 2020, in Hillsborough, New Jersey.
Eugenia was born on April 20, 1924 in Newark, NJ. She moved as a child to Belle Mead NJ with her family where they raised cattle on a dairy farm; she resided on a part of the farm's property till she passed away. Eugenia was married for 49 years to Joseph Edward Finch, who preceded her in death in May 2005. She studied computer science and worked at Educational Testing Service in Princeton. Eugenia also cared for her grandchildren who lived nearby for many years. Her joys in life were her family, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eugenia is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Stella Szymanski , siblings Chester, Frank Szymanski and Florence Novicky her grandson, Zachary Finch, and her daughter in law, Maryann Wisniewski Finch. She is survived by her children Janet Finch, of Hillsborough, NJ, Fred Finch and his wife Constance, of Kingwood, NJ. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Holly Canica and husband Mike, of Manville, NJ, as well as her great-grandchildren, Tyler and Evan Canica and her Sister Ruth Piscadlo of Hillsborough, NJ; all of whom will miss her.
A funeral service will held at 10am Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, East Millstone, NJ. Visiting for relatives and friends will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5 - 8 pm in the funeral home.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020