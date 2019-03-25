|
Eugenia Garland
- - Eugenia Garland, 98, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at the West Caldwell Care Center, West Caldwell, New Jersey. She was born May 24, 1920 in Mt. Vernon, New York to John Pickering and Katherine Rohr. She was raised in the Bronx and in New Bedford, Massachusetts by her mother and step-father, Herbert Grodner.
She married Loren B. Garland, Jr. on May 8, 1948, and eventually settled in Kenilworth, where she worked as a volunteer in the McKinley School library. The family moved to North Plainfield in 1965, where she was active in the North Plainfield Women's Club and Holy Cross Episcopal Church.
She worked for many years as secretary to the vice president of the Trust Dept. of United National Bank in Plainfield. She and Loren retired to North Eastham on Cape Cod in 1978, where she lived until 2014, at which time she moved to Caldwell, New Jersey.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1983. She is survived by sons Loren of Round Rock, Texas, and Neil (Sally) of Caldwell, as well as her two grandchildren, Jackson (Regine) and Tammy, and one great-grandchild.
Services and interment will be private.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 25, 2019