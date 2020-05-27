|
|
Eula Mae Doman
Somerville - Eula Mae Doman, 85, known as Nan, gained her wings on May 25, 2020 surrounded by her family in Plainfield, NJ. She was born on June 28, 1934 to the late Peter and Sallie (Grimes) Ebron in Farmville, North Carolina before moving to New Jersey over 60 years ago.
Mae worked at RCA (Raritan, NJ) for many years before going to work for Johnson & Johnson's Ortho Diagnostics (Raritan, NJ) for over 25 years, before retiring. After retiring she still held down part-time jobs at various times with K-Mart, Catherine's and Macy's doing what she needed to do, to provide for her family.
Mae was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Somerville, NJ where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and enjoyed their monthly lunch gatherings and making annual chocolate candy eggs.
She was predeceased by her two sons, James III "Jimmie" and Phillip Sr "Phil"
She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter Sallie Hagens (Aaron) of Plainfield, NJ; two sister-in-laws Audrey Small (Ophneal) of Somerville, NJ and Gertrude "Trudy" Scott of Rushville, NY; Grandchildren Shannon, Kyle (Tiane), Phillip Jr, Maurice, Shilah Bennett and Drue; twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be private at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home in Somerville. Interment to follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Somerset Health Care Foundation, 110 Rehill Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876. In the memo please put: Steeplechase Cancer Center and include a note that it is in memory of Eula Mae Doman or online at: www.rwjbh.org/somersetgiving. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from May 27 to May 28, 2020