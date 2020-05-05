Services
Graveside service
Private
St. James Cemetery Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulogia Cruz-Cortes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulogia "Loly" Cruz-Cortes


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eulogia "Loly" Cruz-Cortes Obituary
Eulogia "Loly" Cruz-Cortes

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Eulogia "Loly" Cruz-Cortes went to be with the Lord. Loly was born in 1926, in San Sebastian, P. R. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfredo Cruz-Hernandez, and the last survivor of 16 siblings. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. Her legacy continues through her children: Edith and her husband Pedro Martinez, Alfred (Bob) Cruz and his wife Ana, Norma and her husband Jesse Rivera, and David Cruz and his wife Martha. Loly was the proud grandmother of Diane, Nova, Jesse, and Robert, and great-grandmother to 6 girls and 4 boys. She was a devout Christian, prayer warrior, and faithful member of the Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal, in Perth Amboy.

She will be remembered for her boundless energy, infectiously sweet smile, and sacrificial loving ways. She will forever be loved, and deeply missed.

A private graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum on Wed., May 6, 2020 at 11am.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eulogia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -