|
|
Eulogia "Loly" Cruz-Cortes
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Eulogia "Loly" Cruz-Cortes went to be with the Lord. Loly was born in 1926, in San Sebastian, P. R. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfredo Cruz-Hernandez, and the last survivor of 16 siblings. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. Her legacy continues through her children: Edith and her husband Pedro Martinez, Alfred (Bob) Cruz and his wife Ana, Norma and her husband Jesse Rivera, and David Cruz and his wife Martha. Loly was the proud grandmother of Diane, Nova, Jesse, and Robert, and great-grandmother to 6 girls and 4 boys. She was a devout Christian, prayer warrior, and faithful member of the Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal, in Perth Amboy.
She will be remembered for her boundless energy, infectiously sweet smile, and sacrificial loving ways. She will forever be loved, and deeply missed.
A private graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum on Wed., May 6, 2020 at 11am.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020