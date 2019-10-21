Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sandford St.
New Brunswick, NJ
Eunice J. Goodman

Eunice J. Goodman Obituary
Eunice J. Goodman

New Brunswick - Eunice J. Goodman, 86, of New Brunswick, died October 12, 2019, at home. Born in Madison, GA.

A retiree of Bristol Myers Squibb, New Brunswick. Predeceased by 2 children, Felton and Cassandra and 5 siblings. Surviving are 2 children, Cedrick and LaShondia Goodman of New Brunswick, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 8 siblings. Funeral Service will be Sat., Oct. 26, at 11 am, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
