Eunice J. Goodman
New Brunswick - Eunice J. Goodman, 86, of New Brunswick, died October 12, 2019, at home. Born in Madison, GA.
A retiree of Bristol Myers Squibb, New Brunswick. Predeceased by 2 children, Felton and Cassandra and 5 siblings. Surviving are 2 children, Cedrick and LaShondia Goodman of New Brunswick, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 8 siblings. Funeral Service will be Sat., Oct. 26, at 11 am, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019