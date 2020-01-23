|
Eva Kerekes
Carteret - Eva Kerekes 91, of Carteret, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born in Nyirmada, Hungary and resided in Carteret since 1956 after fleeing Hungary during the Revolution. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Eva was a devoted religious woman, talented crocheter and a fabulous baker. She was an avid bike rider, who enjoyed pedaling around town for many years.
Eva is predeceased by her husband, Zoltan, who passed away in 1995 and her brother, Paul Karpati.She is survived by her children, Frank (Eileen) from Carteret, Pete (Adrienne) from Carteret, Tibor from Thailand and Zoltan (Mona) from Carteret; her seven grandchildren, Frank, Amanda (Brian), Alex (Geraldine), Cheyenne, Dakota, Jordan and Christian; and her great grandchild, Chloe.
The Funeral will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 starting 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:15 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Private Cremation will be held. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 2 PM to 6 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020