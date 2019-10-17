|
|
Eve Nartowicz
Edison - Eve Nartowicz, of Edison, passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019.
Born in Frackville, PA, she was formerly of Perth Amboy and Fords, before moving to Edison in 1963.
She was a graduate of Frackville High School in PA with the class of 1942.
She was a retired buyer for many years with J C Penney, Co. at Menlo Park Mall. Prior to that, she had been a millner in NY City during the 1940's.
Eve was a huge advocate of Polka Music. Every Sunday afternoon was spent with "Helen Banko and the Polka Festival" on WCNJ.
An avid dancer to Big Band and Polka Music, she was a member of the Bayway Polish Home in Elizabeth.
A communicant of St. Helena's Church in Edison, and a member of the Altar Rosary Society at the church, Eve was also a member and past president of Our Lady of Victories "Columbiettes" of Sayreville.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, the late Joseph John Nartowicz, who died in March of 1979, her brother, John Ruschok and her sisters, Olga Vekony and Nancy Ruschok.
Eve leaves behind her beloved son, Dr. Mark A. Nartowicz and his wife Patricia, of Marlboro Twp. and her beloved daughter Beth Lynn Nartowicz with whom she resided,and her siblings; Ted Ruschok of Iselin, Anne Gasiewski of South Amboy and Elizabeth Sullivan of Sewaren.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3-5 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at St. Helena's RC Church in Edison. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019